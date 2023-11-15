Zendaya Rocked Mid Rise Jeans & You Can Get a Similar Pair for 30% Off

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

You could never go wrong with a solid, versatile pair of jeans and Zendaya showed us the perfect example of how it can easily be transformed into a stylish yet casual fit. She was spotted leaving her hotel in Paris for Fashion Week in mid-rise, medium-wash Levi’s jeans and paired them with a vintage Louis Vuitton top and strappy sandal heels. Although we probably can’t get our hands on the shirt, we found a similar pair of Levi’s — the Women’s Low Pro Jeans — which are the perfect pair to get your hands on and they are 30% off!

Shop the Levi’s Women’s Low Pro Jeans for $55.65 on Amazon today!

These jeans are the perfect combination of straight leg, yet slightly baggy to ensure they stay extra flattering and easy to mix-match with. Whether it’s with a cute crop top and heels like Zendaya, with an oversized sweater and uggs, or high boots and a trench coat.

The options are endless and these jeans will no doubt become a staple in your wardrobe that you’ll always reach for. They are comfortable, fashionable, and slightly retro while still incorporating a modern spin — what more can you ask for in a pair of jeans?

You’ll love the style of the jeans so much, that you’ll want them in every color! On Amazon, you can also purchase them in several different jean washes, like light-wash, dark-wash, grey, white, and more. “Finding flattering jeans is a nightmare. I pulled these on and OMG. They slid on perfectly, the zip was so satisfying, perfect fit. I feel hugged and supported. They are so flattering,” a customer shared on Amazon.