Try Zendaya’s Go-to Perfume To Smell ‘Fresh and Light’ for Less Than $70

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Spritzing your favorite perfume as you walk out the door is an everyday occasion for most women — it’s the finishing touch to your outfit and a great way to feel your best. Although it can be difficult to find the right scent for you, lucky for us, Zendaya has revealed that her go-to perfume is the Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum. If you purchase this perfume, you’ll be getting compliments as you walk down the street asking what perfume you are wearing and you’ll smell just like Zendaya!

Shop the Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum for $64 on Amazon today!

“I’m very particular about smells. I like that this fragrance smells fresh and light,” Zendaya told InStyle. If this passes my test, it must be good!” The Lancôme perfume infuses all the best scents into one fragrance — rose and jasmine for the floral element, along with bergamot for a citrus touch and white musk to bring a softness to the fragrance. Most importantly, it is layered over a vanilla perfume base. Floral, citrus, and vanilla are combined in the best way to bring you a scent that you’ll instantly become obsessed with. If Zendaya’s approval isn’t enough, there are over 3,300 reviews on Amazon raving about the perfume. One customer said, “I always get compliments when I wear Idole… The scent lasts all day and this size has lasted me a long time. Love it.” Another purchaser said, “I will continue to wear this scent. It makes me feel beautiful and confident and fresh and clean.” Also, due to the intense concentration in the perfume, the scent has a 4-5 hour duration period, so all you have to do is spray in the morning and at night!