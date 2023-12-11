Zendaya Says This ‘Refreshing’ Toner ‘Has a Nice Scent’ & It’s Under $10

Image Credit: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Zendaya‘s skin is pretty close to flawless and she recommends adding this toner to your skin routine to help you achieve glowing and clear skin. The THAYERS Alcohol-Free, Hydrating Cucumber Witch Hazel Facial Toner helps reduce the look of pores, balance oily skin, and maintain the skin’s moisture barrier all with a few swipes. Zendaya told The Skincare Edit, “With cotton pads, I apply rose water witch hazel as a toner. It’s really refreshing and has a nice, soft scent.”

This toner will balance the pH level of your skin and even your skin tone to reveal your skin’s best self. It’s made with certified organic Witch Hazel grown and harvested for Thayers, as well as certified organic Aloe Vera. The brand promises that you’ll be able to see a visible difference in one week of use — pores will look reduced, and the skin will look cleaner, fresher, and smoother. There’s also aloe vera and cucumber extract infused in the formula for a spa-like scent.

There are over 100,000 reviews on Amazon for this product as well. “I love the way it makes my skin feel. I have already noticed my dark spots and pores reduce in size. It has a very light, pleasant scent. I have pretty sensitive skin and this has not irritated or dried it out. Will definitely purchase again,” one customer shared. Another said, “Love this toner! Great for dry, combo, or sensitive skin. Pleasant fragrance too. Helps get rid of that tight feeling after washing your face.”