Zendaya Says This Leave-In Conditioner Provides ‘Nice & Soft’ Hair

Zendaya has mentioned this delicious-smelling leave-in conditioner for hair hydration and smoothness.

February 27, 2024 4:17PM EST
Image Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Zendaya consistently showcases impeccably styled hair, and she generously shared her preferred go-to hair product – the Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Leave-In Conditioner. This remarkable product goes above and beyond, diligently replenishing your hair’s moisture, leaving it with an unparalleled shine and smoothness. By effectively restoring the natural moisture that often succumbs to heat damage, this conditioner strengthens and revitalizes your hair, promoting its overall health. Even better, it’s reasonably priced for under $12. 

Shop the Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Leave-In Conditioner for $11.98 on Amazon today!

“It smells so good. It leaves my hair nice and soft, and moisturized,” Zendaya told NewBeauty. “I use it when I have braids but also when I do a wash day and have to detangle my hair. My curls are popping, and I don’t have any tangles. It’s a great product.” As for ingredients, the leave-in conditioner infuses soy protein and vitamin B to keep your hair shiny and smooth. The product works wonders for curly hair, making it way easier to detangle and style. Even better, it smells delicious — almost like a perfume for your hair, since everyone will complement the scent.

Courtesy of Amazon

Tailored for braids, afros, and protective styles, this product guarantees a well-hydrated scalp, significantly easing the styling process. Its lush and moisturizing formula strikes the perfect balance – offering richness without weighing your hair down. Ideal for those struggling with dry or brittle hair, this product serves as the perfect solution, promising a transformation in texture. With over 10,000 reviews on Amazon, we know Zendaya isn’t the only fan of the product. “Smells fantastic and is very moisturizing. I’ve used this for years, ” a customer shared. “I spritz it on after showers and any time I need a quick scent boost. Doesn’t weigh down my hair.”

