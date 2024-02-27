Zendaya Says This Leave-In Conditioner Provides ‘Nice & Soft’ Hair

Image Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Zendaya consistently showcases impeccably styled hair, and she generously shared her preferred go-to hair product – the Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Leave-In Conditioner. This remarkable product goes above and beyond, diligently replenishing your hair’s moisture, leaving it with an unparalleled shine and smoothness. By effectively restoring the natural moisture that often succumbs to heat damage, this conditioner strengthens and revitalizes your hair, promoting its overall health. Even better, it’s reasonably priced for under $12.

“It smells so good. It leaves my hair nice and soft, and moisturized,” Zendaya told NewBeauty. “I use it when I have braids but also when I do a wash day and have to detangle my hair. My curls are popping, and I don’t have any tangles. It’s a great product.” As for ingredients, the leave-in conditioner infuses soy protein and vitamin B to keep your hair shiny and smooth. The product works wonders for curly hair, making it way easier to detangle and style. Even better, it smells delicious — almost like a perfume for your hair, since everyone will complement the scent.