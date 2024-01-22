Zendaya Used This Eyebrow Pencil on the Oscars Red Carpet

Image Credit: Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Zendaya is always slaying the makeup game and a well-chosen brown eyebrow pencil is a pivotal element in her makeup aesthetic. Its ability to harmonize with her complexion enhances the allure of her eyes and complements her hair with divine precision. Her makeup artist, Sheika Daley, used the Lancôme​ Brow Shaping Powdery Pencil on the actress before the Oscars to ensure her eyebrows looked defined, sleek, yet effortless. This pencil is ultra-soft and can fill in your brows quickly and easily. The pencil is dual-ended with a spoolie brush on the opposite side to shape and groom your eyebrows with just one product.

Shop the Lancôme​ Brow Shaping Powdery Pencil for $28 on Amazon today!

With the Lancôme Brow Pencil, you can create any brow look you want — whether it’s dramatic and full-glam like Zendaya at the Oscars or if you just want a little fill-in or touch-up before you leave the house. You can easily build it up and put your own spin on it. “The dress color was so bold we wanted to keep the makeup neutral with a lot of flesh tones,” Sheika Daley shared with Vogue, which she described as “very boho chic with clean, fresh skin.”

To replicate this look, the eyebrow pencil is a necessity — as Daley said Zendaya’s signature brows were the final step. There are plenty of shades that are awaiting your selection, so you don’t have to worry about finding the right color eyeliner. The formula on the pencil is creamy and soft, so it won’t feel rough on your skin. It’s also super long-wearing and will not smudge all night.