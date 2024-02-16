This is the Exact Lip Combination Zendaya Used on the Oscars Red Carpet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.
Shop the Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte Hydrating Matte Lipstick for $35 on Amazon today!
Zendaya shared the perfect red lip combination on her Instagram, after slaying the red carpet at the Oscars, where she wore a white satin button-down crop top with a dramatic silver sequined shirt. This soft matte lipstick has a buildable coverage, so you can customize the look you want. Whether you want to mix shades like Zendaya or stick with the deep red — you can’t go wrong. It’s lightweight and comfortable on your lips so you’ll enjoy it on your lips all night long.
As for the ingredients in the lipstick, there’s grand rose extract and ceramides for hydration and long-lasting comfort for up to 12 hours. It’s super versatile, so you can decide if you want an everyday look or just save it for special occasions. All you have to do is apply a single stroke to see the beautiful color come out on your lips. “I love this formula. I find mattes and long wear lipsticks uncomfortable and too dry usually. I also hate how they wear off unevenly. This feels so velvety, blots well, and fades naturally,” an Amazon customer shared about her experience with the product.