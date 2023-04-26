Crocs, Tevas, and More: Zappos Slashed Prices On 500+ Spring Sandals

Image Credit: ZikG/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

It’s officially sandal season! With the warm weather finally here, it’s time to give your wardrobe an upgrade. Zappos is making it easy by slashing prices on 500+ spring sandals, making it even easier than ever to step out in style.

From Crocs to Tevas, there’s something for everyone in the selection. Whether you’re looking for a classic thong sandal, a strappy wedge, or something in between, the selection of discounted sandals from Zappos is sure to have something perfect for you.

With prices slashed up to 50% off, you can get new pair of sandals without breaking the bank. Plus, with Zappos’ fast and free delivery, you can get your new sandals on your doorstep in no time. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer; find your perfect sandals today during this seasonal Zappos sale.

Crocs Classic Sandals: $26.24 (was $34.99)

Get ready for summer with the Crocs classic sandal! This sandal is perfect for the beach, pool, or just kicking back at home. It’s designed with comfort in mind, with a lightweight Croslite foam construction and adjustable straps for a secure fit—all with a discount of 25% off.

Crocs Classic All-Terrain Clogs: $27.48 (was $54.95)

Tackle any terrain with the Crocs classic all-terrain clog, designed to provide superior traction and cushioning with a non-marking outsole and molded Croslite foam construction. Plus, now you can get it for 50% off—what a steal!

Crocs Classic Platform Clogs: $28.02 (was $54.95)

Step up your style with the Crocs classic platform clog. It features a higher platform sole and adjustable heel strap for a secure fit. It’s made with breathable material and a Croslite foam construction for all-day comfort. Plus, now you can get it for 50% off, so don’t miss out on this great deal.

Teva Reflip Strappy Sandals: $31.50 (was $42.00)

Make a statement with the Teva Reflip strappy sandal with bold straps and bright colors for a stylish look. It’s also made with a lightweight foam midsole for superior cushioning. Get it now while it’s on sale for 25% off!

Teva Olowahu Sandals: $25.50 (was $34.00)

Slip into summer with the Teva Olowahu sandal, designed with extra cushioning and a secure fit It’s made with a Durabrasion outsole for superior traction and is on sale for 25% off right now, making it a great summer deal.

Teva Midform Universal Sandals: $48.75 (was $65.00)

Get ready for the great outdoors with the Teva Midform Universal sandal. This sandal is designed to keep your feet comfortable, with a lightweight EVA foam midsole and secure fit. Snag your pair today while it’s on sale for 25% off.

Vans La Costa Slide-On Shoes: $27.75 (was $37.00)

This slide-on sandal by Vans is designed with a lightweight foam midsole and adjustable straps for a secure fit. It’s also made with a durable rubber outsole for superior traction. Plus, now you can get it for 25% off.

BC Footwear Never Ends Sandals: $66.75 (was $89.00)

Step up your style with the BC Footwear Never Ends sandal. The faux-leather upper and metallic accents give the sandal a stylish look, while the lightweight foam midsole makes it a light and breathable shoe for summer. Get it now and save 25%.

Pikolinos Mahon Leather Sandals: $120.00 (was $160.00)

This sandal is designed with a leather upper and adjustable straps for a secure fit. The EVA foam and rubber outsole give it superior cushioning for all-day walking. Plus, you can get it for 25% off right now.

Pikolinos Talavera Leather Sandals: $127.46 (was $169.95)

Step up your style with the Pikolinos Talavera sandal. This sandal is designed with a leather upper and metallic accents for a stylish look. Buy it today so you don’t miss your chance to save 25%.