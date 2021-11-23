Over 5,900 People Swear By This Cozy Winter Pajama Set For Less Than $45

We’ve found the perfect winter pajamas for women: warm & soft, while simultaneously being lightweight enough to wear as you run your furnace in these upcoming chilly weeks.

Finding the perfect winter pajamas for women can be difficult. You want something cozy, but not too insulated, lest you melt away in the heat of your house’s furnace. Not to worry, because we’ve found a pajama set to keep you warm on the upcoming cold nights, but lightweight enough to wear underneath a weighted blanket for your Bridgerton and Bachelor viewing nights: the Ekouaer Store’s Women’s Pajama Set, available on Amazon for just $43 (prices vary depending on the print, color, and size of pajamas you pick).

Before we get into how cute these pajamas are, let’s address what you probably want to know first: exactly how warm are these PJs? Well, the Ekouaer Store reported on its Amazon page that it has upgraded its pajama sets’ 200g fabric to 220g fabric, meaning it’s thicker than ever — and not see-through! Multiple Amazon reviewers chimed in on this subject as well. A top review noted that this sleepwear “will contain the warmth of your body,” while another customer wrote that the PJ co-ord “makes you feel WARM, even when it is COLD OUTSIDE.” With a long-sleeved top and jogger-style bottoms, your body won’t be exposed to the chilly air.

Another Amazon reviewer compared the fabric to being “lightweight like a thick t-shirt material.” The pajamas are specifically made of 97 percent polyester, and three percent spandex — so, they’re a blend of softness and stretchiness. An elastic waist also ensures that these pajamas won’t be feeling too snug as you munch on late night snacks. These winter pajamas also get an A+ for functionality: they have side pockets, meaning you can stash your cellphone, doggy bags, a flashlight, etc. into your pants as you step out for an evening walk.

Feel and functionality aside, let’s now say it: these pajamas are cute. Even if you’re alone, sometimes wearing the same bland pajamas all day can be, well, soul-sucking. Wouldn’t you rather want to see a fun pair of PJs staring back at you in the mirror as you brush your teeth and do your nighttime skincare routine? These winter pajamas will add a pep to your hushed steps at night with its variety of prints and colors.

Most of the sets have a big starry print available in brown, green, dark grey, grey, rainbow, wine red, red, sky blue, brown leopard, blue and pink. There are also multiple tie-dye colors! While most of these options are for “long” sets, there are also a few short-sleeve tops and shorts sets available in various prints like stars, tropical fronds, and leopard.

You are given a wide range of sizes, too: XS, S, M, L, XL, and XXL. Just refer to the size chart below to see which set most suits your measurements!

While we brought up how customers felt about the warmth of these fashionable PJs, they had many other points to cover too. For example, one customer found it to be a “huge plus” that the pajamas “didn’t shrink” (they’re machine washable, as long as the temperature does not exceed 40°C). Another happy reviewer gushed over how “incredibly soft and comfortable” the pajamas were, relieved that they had a “jersey knit feel” instead of having “fleece or stiff material.” Likewise, many other customers were happy with the “feel” of the pajamas, which many found to be comfortable — there are over 5,900 reviews, with an average 4.5 out of 5-star rating total, so there are many remarks to sift through. A few customers even modeled the pajamas in videos on Amazon, which you can also watch!

