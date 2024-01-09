Winnie Harlow’s Favorite Mascara is Under $10 & Has Almost 100,000 Reviews

Image Credit: ALFONSO CATALANO/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Mascara can make or break your makeup look — it ties the perfect little bow around your glam, pulling everything together. Long and voluminous lashes will make your eyes pop and instantly add an element of girliness and beauty. Finding the right mascara for you can be difficult, but supermodel Winnie Harlow has shared the hidden gem she uses. The Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara is affordable, lengthening, volumizing, and highly rated, so it’s time to try it out yourself.

Shop the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara for $9.48 on Amazon today!

“I always prefer a spiky-bristled brush, like rubber. I just feel like it lengthens your lashes so much. And I’m not really a volume-lash type of girl. I’m a length girl,” Winnie told PopSugar. Not only did she share the product, but Winnie also gave some tips and techniques on how to get your lashes to their full potential. “I start by brushing the back of it to get it fully coated, and then you get the max coverage on your lash — the biggest, blackest, full-coverage lashes — without having to put falsies on,” she says. She then shared that her makeup artist will first wiggle the mascara wand across her lashes and then brush it out to declump. “I feel like that adds a really nice lengthening, and it’s a good brush for separating as well,” Winnie continued.

Winnie isn’t the only fan of this Maybelline mascara — there are almost 100,000 reviews on this affordable makeup product on Amazon. The unique wand has everyone raving about the product — it’s an exclusive Flex Tower brush that bends to shape your lashes. The formula of the product is infused with bamboo extract and fibers, ensuring maximum length and volume without flaking or smudging.