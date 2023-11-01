Alessandra Ambrosio Prepped Her Skin for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows With This Body Oil

Image Credit: ALFONSO CATALANO/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrosio is an iconic human being — she was a Victoria’s Secret Angel for almost two decades and slayed the game every time she walked the runway. So, when she gives us some skincare tips and tricks — we whip out the pen and paper and take a lot of notes. As a part of her skincare routine, she shared the importance of taking care of the skin on your body, not just your face. She recommends the Costa Brazil Kaya Jungle Firming Body Oil, which comes from her home country of Brazil!

“I put a little of [the Kaya Jungle Firming Body Oil] and it smells incredible. It’s all from the jungles of Brazil,” Alessandra shared with Vogue. The founder of Costa Brazil is Francisco Costa, who is a fellow Brazilian and he uses natural ingredients from Brazil in the products. Otherwise known as the “Jungle Complex,” it includes Kaya Oil, Cacay Oil and Breu Branco, which all do wonders for your skin. This oil will ensure your skin is hydrated to the max and you’ll feel moisturized “from the inside out,” according to the brand, while smoothing stretch marks and fine lines.

Alessandra continued: “I am Brazilian and I love showing my skin and I love being in my bikini. We’re going to take care of that skin and make it nice and glowing and shiny. I was a Victoria’s Secret model for almost 20 years. I did 17 fashion shows for Victoria’s Secret and one of the biggest parts is taking care of your skin and I like to keep it nice and moist and shiny and pretty and glowy.” Shop this oil today to feel like a VS model after every shower!