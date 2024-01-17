Vanessa Hudgens & Pamela Anderson Love This Natural-Looking Skin Tint

Image Credit: MM/ABACA/Shutterstock/David Fisher/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for a combination of a foundation, where you feel confidently covered, and a tinted moisturizer that feels light and natural — you’ve come to the right place. The ILIA – Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 is calling your name and it’s used by several of our favorite celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Pamela Anderson, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Laura Dern. This skin tint comes in 27 different shades, so you can find your perfect match. It’s 100% clean and non-comedogenic, so it also works great for sensitive skin.

“Today I just threw on my tinted moisturizer. I fell in love with this one by Ilia. It has hyaluronic acid and sunscreen. Sunscreen is such a big, important thing to me. I love that product because it’s all-in-one,” Vanessa told Who What Wear. This skin tint has so many benefits for just one product, which makes it a no-brainer purchase. It infuses hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and squalane to ensure complete hydration while plumping and smoothing your skin in the process. Once you apply, the Ilia Skin Tint will create a light, dewy coverage — not looking cakey but ensuring to covers all the right places.

Whether you apply the skin tint by itself for light coverage or use it as your foundation for a full glam, the options are endless and it’ll always leave a stunning glow on your skin. One Amazon customer shared that the skin tint “doesn’t settle in lines at all. It covers lightly and you can build without it caking up. It looks very natural. It has a dewy finish… I love it and will absolutely buy it again.”