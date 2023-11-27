Try Hailey Bieber’s Trendy Viral Nail Color for Less Than $10 for Cyber Monday

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Everything Hailey Bieber does turns into a trend — even her nail color. The viral ‘Glazed Donut’ nails, which is a combination of OPI’s Funny Bunny and OPI’s chrome powder in the shade Tin Man, made a viral moment with everyone trying it out themselves on TikTok. The OPI Shade Funny Bunny is on sale for 30% off for Cyber Monday, so if you’re ready to hop on the trend — now’s the time!

Shop the OPI Nail Laquer in Shade Funny Bunny for $8.03 on Amazon today!

Not only does Hailey love the shade Funny Bunny, but many other celebs have also rocked the color. Sydney Sweeney and Vanessa Hudgens have been seen in the shade. If you want Hailey’s exact nail color, you can also purchase the chrome powder, but the Funny Bunny is neutral, simple yet fabulous on its own. With up to 7 days of wear, it’s so high-quality that you’ll see no chips and it’ll instantly look like it was done by a professional. It’s so versatile too — you can wear it as one shade or you can use one coat as a sheer layer before adding another shade.

With almost 68,000 Amazon reviews, if you purchase, you know you won’t be let down. “Let me start by saying, OPI Nail Lacquer is more than just a polish; it’s a mini spa day for your fingertips,” one customer shared. Another said, “The formula of the OPI Nail Lacquer is impressive. It applies smoothly and evenly, providing full coverage with just a few strokes. The brush is easy to work with, allowing for precise application and minimizing any mistakes. It also dries relatively quickly, saving time and reducing the chances of smudging.”