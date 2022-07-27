Shop This Trendy Accessory That’s Been Blowing Up on TikTok

Image Credit: raulince/Adobe

Nostalgia gets a bad rep, especially when it has so much to offer. It’s like that little tan you get after a day at the beach — a warm glow that proves you had a killer time. You don’t need a time machine to relive the good old days, though. The past is alive and thriving in 2022. Everything from Jurassic Park to High School Musical is trending.

Here’s another blast from the past that’s rocking social media. TikTok is going crazy for grown up mood rings. This video has racked up almost 70,000 hearts, proving to be a veritable sensation on the app. Jump on this trend now and relive your glory days.

It’s a little slice of your childhood slung straight back to you, thanks to Honeycat’s 24k mood rings. This is a grown-up version of a childhood classic. They change color while you wear them and help you sort out the constant interior drama that is your emotions.

But unlike those plastic ones you remember, these rings are designed for grown-ups. They’ve got a minimalist design that you can wear alone or stacked with your other favorite rings. They’re made from sparkling cubic zirconia and are plated in 18k gold that’s finished in a protective coating to keep it looking its best for longer. They’re nickel and lead free, so you don’t need to worry about allergies or unsightly discoloration.

This purchase also supports the She-EOs of the world. Honeycat is a small business based in America that was founded by two BFFs. You’ll feel as good as you look knowing that you’re wearing female empowerment.

The rings are available on Amazon for less than dinner and drinks. Get yours now, but don’t blame us if your new ring always tells you you’re falling in love.