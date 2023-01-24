TikTok’s Viral Secret For Heatless Curls Is 15% Off Right

Image Credit: Elnur / Adobe Stock

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen dozens of hair curling methods using every tool under the sun, from straighteners to curling wands to the more sophisticated Dyson Airwrap — but what if you want to achieve those flawless Hollywood curls without damaging your hair with heat? Well, TikTok has a styling hack for that too, and it costs less than $15.

Until now, it felt like the only way to achieve heatless curls was a lengthy process of using heat-safe rollers and waiting for hours. But thanks to TikTok, we now have the secret to heatless curls: the Kitsch heatless curling set! This simple-looking tool uses no heat at all and gives you perfect curls without damaging your hair. Plus, for a limited time, the tie-dye set is 15% off.

The Kitsch Heatless Hair Curling Set: $13.58 (was $15.98)

The Kitsch satin heatless curling set is the perfect way to get glamorous, voluminous curls without damaging your hair with heat. It includes a curling rod and two satin sleep scrunchies, all wrapped in high-quality, silky satin fabric.

Using the Kitsch curling set is incredibly easy; simply wrap your hair around the curler, secure it with the included scrunchies, then leave it to air dry or sleep on overnight foam curlers and wake up with beautiful curls in the morning. Thanks to this no-heat alternative to traditional hot rollers, there’s no need to worry about heat damage to your hair anymore.

This hair-curling kit features a whimsical sunset tie-dye pattern that adds a touch of fun and flare to your hair-styling routine. As an added bonus, Kitsch is a woman-owned company based in Los Angeles, California so you can feel confident that your purchase supports local businesses and female entrepreneurs!

The Kitsch heatless curling set is an ideal choice for anyone who wants fast and easy access to salon-quality curls without sacrificing hair health. The unique design and soft fabric will make styling your hair an enjoyable experience day after day — and with 15% off, this is a deal that you don’t want to miss!