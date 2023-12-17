This Viral Primer Will Ensure Your Makeup Doesn’t Budge All Night

Image Credit: Stockshakir/Shutterstock

Several influencers and customers have raved about the viral Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer — which ensures your makeup will last all day long. It provides the perfect base for your makeup, and many argue that it’s the most important step to ensure your makeup lays smoothly on your skin. This primer is award-winning and infuses hyaluronic acid to ensure total hydration, along with blue agave to help form an invisible layer to lock in your makeup and niacinamide and aloe water to boost additional moisture.

The Milk Hydro Grip Primer will help your makeup stay up for up to 12 hours — so if you’re stressed your makeup will fade for an event where you won’t have time to touch up, use this primer for the ultimate longevity. “It doesn’t feel heavy on the skin at all. Because of the tackiness that this product has, it gives your makeup something to hold on to,” beauty influencer Shae B shared. “[My makeup] will last longer than when I don’t wear primer.” The primer also helps prevent makeup meltdown and caking — it makes the layering process much smoother.

All you have to do is apply a thin layer under your magic and the magic happens. “Its gel-like consistency is a refreshing splash of hydration, a siren call for parched skin. Perfect for those days when your skin feels more like the Sahara and less like its fabulous self. And, for the eco-conscious glam gods and goddesses, it’s a clean beauty win – free from the bad stuff and packed with the good,” a reviewer on Amazon shared. So, it’s definitely worth the hype!