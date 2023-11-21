This Beloved Lipstick Makes a Perfect Stocking Stuffer for Your BFF & It’s 50% Off

Image Credit: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

You can never go wrong with a good quality lipstick that will have a permanent spot in your purse — and the URBAN DECAY Vice Hydrating Lipstick is the perfect stocking stuffer for the beauty lover in your family. This is one of the best deals yet — you can get the lipstick for half the price it usually is — since it’s 50% off! There are 35 shades to choose from and each one is super-pigmented and goes on your lips so smoothly since the formula is creamy and moisturizing.

The shades have such a wide range — from beautiful nude pinks to deep dark reds — the options are endless and you’ll definitely be able to find your perfect match. Based on the shade, you can wear some for daytime and others for a night out. There are also choices between cream, matte, and shine — so depending on your preference, Urban Decay has it all. Once you purchase a lipstick and see how beautiful it looks on your lips, you’ll want them all for your makeup collection! As for ingredients, there is aloe vera and avocado oil in the formula to provide long-lasting color and total hydration.

No more worrying about dry and cracked lips (especially in the winter), since this lipstick ensures your lips will look and feel luscious and hydrated. In one single swipe, you’ll be able to see the magic. “LOVE this lipstick! So Sexy and hydrating all at once! Will order more colors,” one customer shared on Amazon. Another said, “This lipstick is awesome! Long-lasting wear without smearing or caking. Highly recommend.”