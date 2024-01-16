This Cozy Yet Chic Beanie is the Perfect Winter Accessory & It’s 40% Off

Image Credit: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

A trendy and cozy beanie is a winter essential and one of our favorite comfy brands, Ugg, has the perfect hat that’s a must-add to your Amazon cart. The UGG Wide Cuff Rib Beanie is fashionable and will keep your head and ears super warm in the upcoming winter months. Even better, it’s currently 40% off! The beanie is super versatile — you can wear it with a sweater and jeans, on your way to the gym, a sweatsuit, and more. It’s a rib-knit material with a wide cuff — the perfect accessory that you’ll continue to reach for in the winter.

Shop the UGG Wide Cuff Rib Beanie for $34.99 on Amazon today!

The hat comes in five varying colors — ranging from neutrals like black and tan to pops of color like royal blue and red. Dwayne Wade has even spoken about his love for UGG. “[I love] anything and everything by Ugg. Boots, slippers, hats, gloves, PJs, and all things in between. They are so comfortable and warm. You want to go everywhere with them, like a best friend,” he shared with Page Six. The UGG label on the front of the hat adds a design element that adds uniqueness and style, while the rest stays simple and sleek.

If you purchase today, you’ll save $29! Since we’re in the midst of January, it’s only getting colder, so if you’re in the market for a winter hat, today is your lucky day. It’s one size, so you don’t have to worry about it fitting correctly, it’ll mold to the shape you need it to be.