This Beard Kit is 20% & Would Make the Best Holiday Gift for Your Significant Other

We all know it’s hard to pick out a gift for the man in your life, but we found an affordable and useful option — the Full Light Tech Beard Kit for Men Grooming, which is currently 20% off! This kit comes with a shampoo, a balm, three beard oils, a Beard Care Ebook, a comb, a boar hair brush stainless steel scissors, and a storage bag, all for under $16! If your significant other is looking to grow out a beard and doesn’t know how to maintain it, this is a great starter kit.

All you have to do to maintain a healthy beard with this kit is use the wash twice a week, which will keep it clean and conditioned. It’s uniquely formulated for beards and adds vitamins and oils, without stripping it of the natural oils. The beard oil and beard balm are both formulated to keep your beard extra soft, made with argan oil, jojoba oil, and shea butter — which is everything you need to keep it hydrated. No more scratchy and irritating beards — it’ll turn soft and shiny! Lastly, the brush, comb, and scissors will make sure your beard stays in pristine condition.

This beard kit has over 48,000 reviews on Amazon, and they do not disappoint. “I’ve been using it for two days, but I love it so far for the minute you use the shampoo you can feel a difference in softness feels well conditioned then the oils and the bomb are really oil you up,” one customer said. Another shared, “So far I’ve absolutely enjoyed using this product I use it daily along with the roller which has helped thicken my beard and the beard moisturizer to help soften it. Also helps with taming it. I enjoy the smell and the shine from it as well. Adds a good look!