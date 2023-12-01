Style Your Hair Without the Damage With These Heatless Curls for Under $16

Image Credit: YuriyZhuravov/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Constantly putting heat on your hair can create several forms of damage — whether it’s split ends, frizziness, breakage, or dryness — it’s beneficial to take a break once in awhile. Well, the Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set will change your hair routine for the better forever. All you have to do is wrap your hair in the satin curler for a few hours and once you unravel, you’ll see perfect curls. If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer or just a cute gift for a loved one — you found the right place! Even better, it’s 11% off!

Shop the Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set for $15.98 on Amazon today!

No more heat damage! The Kitsch satin curlers create even better curls than a curling iron can without all the disadvantages of heat. Also, it’s made to sleep in, so if you wrap your hair in the curler and secure it with the scrunchies included, you’ll wake up in the morning to movie star hair without even doing anything! Since it’s a soft satin material, your hair will glide on and off the curler easily without damaging it. It’s so easy to use and travel with — so you can pack it on your next trip.

There are over 9,000 reviews on Amazon for the heatless curlers. “I have pin straight long hair that don’t hold any curls with heat. I ordered these after hearing about them everywhere and decided to give them a try before losing hope trying to do flat iron curls or anything involving heat and damage,” one customer shared. “They are so lightweight and made my hair turn out so beautiful. I can successfully say my curls last ALL DAY!! I get so many compliments and they’re a time saver! 10/10 will stay on my beauty routine”