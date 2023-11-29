We Found the Best Gift to Get a Swiftie & It’s Under $50

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

We found the perfect unique and creative gift idea for your favorite Taylor Swift fan in your life, and it’s the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Triple Vinyl. Everyone is definitely in their Taylor Swift era right now, so it’s the perfect time to purchase this vinyl. Having “Speak Now” blasting in your room is everything you need for this holiday season.

Shop the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Triple Vinyl for $45.99 on Amazon today!

On this record, you’ll get a mix of oldies and goodies — 22 songs and 6 are “From the Vault”, which have never been released before July 7th, 2023, even though the original album was released in 2010. Plenty of her classic songs were rerecorded as Taylor’s Version, like “Enchanted”, “Sparks Fly” and “Mean,” paired with her “From the Vault” tracks including “When Emma Falls in Love” and “Timeless.” Not only would you be able to listen to all these amazing songs, but the cover would make great decor for your Swiftie’s home. There is also a collective album sleeve, including lyrics and never-before-seen photos. It also comes with a sweet note from Taylor to her fans — how cute!

Even better, the actual record is purple! “I bought this for our daughter-in-law’s birthday. She loved it and was excited that there were no unreleased songs on the album. Definitely recommend,” one customer shared. Another customer said the record is a “Taylor Fan Must Buy,” and also shared, “The sound was great. The artwork uses stunning, bold colors that look fantastic. The marbling of the vinyl is beautiful.”