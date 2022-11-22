Tayshia Adams Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gifts For Beauty Lovers All Under $40 (Exclusive)

The holidays are around the corner & Bachelor Nation star Tayshia Adams has you covered with all your gifting needs from her new collections with Conair and scünci!

By:
November 22, 2022 3:29PM EST
View gallery
THE BACHELORETTE - “1605” – Tayshia Adams, a huge fan favorite from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” has arrived to find the love of her life. Just when she is ready to begin her journey, another surprise arrives—more men are added to the 16 remaining bachelors who are excited to get to know her. The competition for Tayshia’s heart heats up, but one man is struggling with his enduring feelings for Clare. Clare and her fiancé, Dale, have a heart-to-heart chat with Chris Harrison as they try to explain the thunderbolt that hit both of them simultaneously. Brendan captures the first one-on-one date with Tayshia, but although he is eager to make a deeper connection, he is worried that baggage from a past relationship might put an end to his romantic prospects before the night is over on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, NOV. 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) TAYSHIA ADAMS
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark visit the Empire State Building, New York, USA - 12 Feb 2021 Tayshia Adams, podcast host and star of 'The Bachelorette' Season 16, will be joined by her fiancee Zac Clark for a visit to the Empire State Building to kick off Valentine's Day weekend and celebrate the couple's move together to New York City on Friday, February 12.
THE BACHELORETTE - “1606” – It’s “game on!” when Ashley I. and Jared pay a special visit to Tayshia, running and judging a competition to test the strength and maturity of eight of her suitors. Who will win the coveted title, and who will struggle to the finish line? Dramatic faceoffs between the men prove a distraction, but the Bachelorette manages to squeeze in some romance. Refusing to give up, two hotheaded rivals try to pull Tayshia into the fray right before the rose ceremony. A group of the guys will be coached by former four-time Women’s Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Amy Dumas and current undefeated UFC fighter Tatiana Suarez through wrestling drills to prepare for a big match in front of the men not on the date. Fan-favorite Wells Adams calls the wild action with Chris Harrison. Who will fight for Tayshia’s heart and emerge victoriously? Finally, one smooth move will cement a bachelor’s status as public enemy number one with the other jealous men on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, NOV. 17 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC (ABC/Craig Sjodin) TAYSHIA ADAMS
Image Credit: Courtesy of Conair & Scünci

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

Every year it feels like we go in search of incredible products for people we love that don’t break the bank. Luckily, this holiday season, Tayshia Adams has partnered up with Conair and scünci to develop a stunning line of hair tools and accessories, all for under $40 a piece! “All of the accessories are so incredibly affordable, all under $13 each, and make the best holiday stocking stuffers!” Tayshia gushed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “The hot tools also make a great White Elephant gift!”

She went on to rave over the rhinestone barrettes and recommended “layering several of them for a chic, elevated look!” “All you have to do is sweep one side up and pin it. Or, you can do a ponytail with several of the bobby pins in it. I feel like that’s so cute for fall,” she advised.

Tayshia Adams wears her new collection. (Courtesy of Conair & Scünci)

Tayshia admitted that even before her partnership with Conair and scünci, the products she developed with them were “ones [she] used on a daily basis.” “The products that we have in our line are all things I use, if not on a daily basis, then throughout the week, whether it’s in the morning getting ready for a workout, going to a meeting, getting ready for an evening out for an event, or just for girls night,” she told HL. “It was really important for me to incorporate products that I genuinely like and use.”

In particular, Tayshia said she was loving the Dent Free Comfortable Scrunchies, which she wanted to be sure didn’t slip out, but, at the same time, were healthy for the hair. “Another hidden gem is the head wrap with the terrycloth scrunchie! It was really a big thing for me to have a good terrycloth head wrap, so when I wash my face it’s not pulling on my hair and causing breakage,” she explained.

Tayshia Adams. (Courtesy of Conair & Scünci)

The go-to hot tool that Tayshia recommends for any beauty lover this holiday season are the hot rollers from her collection! “It literally takes about 12 minutes to do my entire head in them, and then just wait 30 minutes and go about your day!” she explained. “Honey, the volume with these! I’m telling you, it’s crazy and it lasts all day.”

Hot Rollers from Tayshia’s collection with Scünci and Conair. (Courtesy of Conair & Scünci)

The Tayshia Adams 9-to-9 collection with Conair and scünci features an assortment of 33 accessories, 5 hair brushes/combs, 1 mirror, and 5 hot tools – full of classic day essentials that easily transform into an enchanting night out ensemble, helping you secure the best 9-to-9 look with all accessories costing under $13, and hot tools under $40, available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad