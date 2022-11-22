Tayshia Adams Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gifts For Beauty Lovers All Under $40 (Exclusive)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

Every year it feels like we go in search of incredible products for people we love that don’t break the bank. Luckily, this holiday season, Tayshia Adams has partnered up with Conair and scünci to develop a stunning line of hair tools and accessories, all for under $40 a piece! “All of the accessories are so incredibly affordable, all under $13 each, and make the best holiday stocking stuffers!” Tayshia gushed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “The hot tools also make a great White Elephant gift!”

She went on to rave over the rhinestone barrettes and recommended “layering several of them for a chic, elevated look!” “All you have to do is sweep one side up and pin it. Or, you can do a ponytail with several of the bobby pins in it. I feel like that’s so cute for fall,” she advised.

Tayshia admitted that even before her partnership with Conair and scünci, the products she developed with them were “ones [she] used on a daily basis.” “The products that we have in our line are all things I use, if not on a daily basis, then throughout the week, whether it’s in the morning getting ready for a workout, going to a meeting, getting ready for an evening out for an event, or just for girls night,” she told HL. “It was really important for me to incorporate products that I genuinely like and use.”

In particular, Tayshia said she was loving the Dent Free Comfortable Scrunchies, which she wanted to be sure didn’t slip out, but, at the same time, were healthy for the hair. “Another hidden gem is the head wrap with the terrycloth scrunchie! It was really a big thing for me to have a good terrycloth head wrap, so when I wash my face it’s not pulling on my hair and causing breakage,” she explained.

The go-to hot tool that Tayshia recommends for any beauty lover this holiday season are the hot rollers from her collection! “It literally takes about 12 minutes to do my entire head in them, and then just wait 30 minutes and go about your day!” she explained. “Honey, the volume with these! I’m telling you, it’s crazy and it lasts all day.”

The Tayshia Adams 9-to-9 collection with Conair and scünci features an assortment of 33 accessories, 5 hair brushes/combs, 1 mirror, and 5 hot tools – full of classic day essentials that easily transform into an enchanting night out ensemble, helping you secure the best 9-to-9 look with all accessories costing under $13, and hot tools under $40, available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com.