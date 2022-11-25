Everything’s Under $30! Save Big On These Limited-Time Beauty And Fashion Deals

Image Credit: (JLco) Julia Amaral/Adobe

Whether you’re making your list (and checking it twice) or looking to revamp your own beauty and fashion collection, we’ve got good news. Since we’re getting in the holiday spirit, we’ve rounded up some must-have items that make great gifts for yourself or someone on your list. They’re all under $30, making these super affordable additions to your cart.

REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer: Buy it on Amazon

Cut drying time by half with this hot air brush by Revlon that dries and volumizes hair giving you salon-quality blowout at home. The brush comes with three heat settings, allowing you to control the temperature and limit heat exposure. The ceramic and titanium coating also offers an extra layer of protection against heat damage for healthy, bouncy curls. The hot air brush usually retails for $70 but it is almost 60% off on Black Friday. The deal ends soon so get yours now!

Personalized Canvas Tote Bag: Buy it on Amazon

Looking for a unique Christmas gift for a special someone? Get their initials embroidered on this stylish canvas bag for a personal touch. The multi-purpose bag is great for carrying groceries, taking to the office, the beach or even on a long trip; you’ll be surprised by how much this 13oz bag can fit! The inner compartment is great for storing smaller items like cards, keys and phones to keep your tote organized. You can save almost $15 if you buy this tote bag today with the 48% Black Friday discount.

Anne Klein Women’s Bracelet Watch: Buy it on Amazon

This Anne Klein watch ticks all the boxes when it comes to affordability, style and performance. This timeless piece has thousands of 5-star reviews and great gifting potential for the holiday season. With a price tag of only $20, this bracelet watch is a bargain that is simply too good to pass up on. It’s water resistant up to 30 meters and has an adjustable clasp to fit most wrist sizes. Get yours while it’s almost 70% off!

Victoria’s Secret Fragrance Lotion: Buy it on Amazon

Give the gift of hydration this Christmas with the Victoria’s Secret Fresh and Clean Fragrance Lotion that locks in moisture for 24 hours. With notes of apple, fresh tangerine and the sea, this lotion is 56% off right now, making it the perfect stocking stuffer under $8. The dye-free and vegan formula makes this lotion suitable for most skin types. Give Victoria’s Secret lotion to someone who needs some extra hydration this winter.

EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush: Buy it on Amazon

Skincare is always in, and this season is no exception. If clear skin is on your wishlist, this facial cleansing brush is for you. This silicone face scrubber is soft and gentle on the skin, giving you a soothing massage as you cleanse. The brush is excellent for removing makeup, deep cleaning pores, and reducing blackheads. The oval design makes cleansing easy and convenient so you can get those hard-to-reach places to keep your skin merry and bright all year long. It’s currently 30% off on Black Friday, making it the perfect Christmas gift under $20.

8-Pack of Hair Clips: Buy it on Amazon

Claw clips are definitely on trend. There are so many moments when they come in handy, from a cute casual on-the-go style to a dressed-up updo perfect for a night out. This 8-pack of non-slip clips makes an ideal gift for long-haired friends who just need to keep their hair out of way, and they’re available in a variety of colors to match any outfit or vibe. Get this set now while it’s 50% off!

Cosmedica Hyaluronic Acid Serum: Buy it on Amazon

Back to skincare: if you’re looking to really make an impact on your skin, add this hydrating facial serum to your routine. This lightweight hyaluronic acid serum is just the thing to lock in the moisture, leaving you with a healthy glow and soft skin in the morning. It makes a great gift for anyone on your list because it works for all skin types and tones and is great for reducing signs of aging.

Ice Roller for Face Massage: Buy it on Amazon

Ice rollers work wonders for de-puffing your face in the morning and giving skin a rejuvenating cooldown. Get more bang for your buck with this Black Friday deal that gives you 60% off when you buy this ice roller. Use them to provide a cooling massage on your face, eyes, and neck, or even on your arms and legs to improve circulation and combat inflammation.

Matte Lipstick and Lipliners: Buy Them on Amazon

Put the finishing touch on any look with the perfect lip color. This set comes with six matte lipsticks and six corresponding liners for long-lasting luxurious color. These non-stick, waterproof lipsticks and their matching liners are highly pigmented and sure to stay fresh all day. This set is 22% off only for today.

From skincare to fashion to beauty, these gifts are ideal for yourself or anyone on your list, and you can pick them all up today for under $30.