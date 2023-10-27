Taylor Swift Rocked Brown Leather Boots for Fall & You Can Shop a Similar Pair for $50

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Welcome to New York! In honor of the 1989 Taylor’s Version release, the queen herself strutted the streets of the city that never sleeps in a stylish fall outfit. Taylor Swift brought out a chic yet preppy vibe with the Prada Leather Knee High Boots and you can channel that same energy (without the hefty price tag) with a pair of boots on Amazon we found. The Jeossy Women’s 9661 Knee High Boots are the perfect staple piece for fall — just look at Taylor, she gave a perfect inspo outfit.

Shop the Jeossy Women’s 9661 Knee High Boots for $52.99 on Amazon today!

Taylor wore the boots with an oversized Rugby shirt, a polo hat, and a brown crossbody bag. These boots are so versatile that you can wear them just like Taylor, with jeans and a T-shirt, or you can dress them up with a sweater dress — the options are endless!

These boots will become a staple shoe for fall and they’re at a reasonable price point. They’re comfortable, and stylish and can suit any type of outfit, since they are so simple — everything you look for in a pair of shoes!

The heel is only 2 inches, so it’ll give you a little high without hurting your feet — making them suitable for all-day walking. The stylish boots have a skin-friendly lining and a soft latex insole to create maximum comfort. Even Amazon customers are raving about these boots! “They are a stylish and comfortable pair of boots. The boots are comfortable to wear and have a secure fit and are also very durable and long-lasting. They are easy to maintain and clean. Overall, I would highly recommend these boots to anyone looking,” one reviewer shared.