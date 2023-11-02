Taylor Swift Wore an Iconic Fall NYC Outfit & You Can Shop a Similar Blazer

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

From the wise words of Taylor Swift, “We never go out of style,” so when she rocks a brown leather blazer, we know it’s time to get our hands on one ourselves. Brown is clearly the shade of the season — recently, Taylor was seen walking the streets of NYC in a staple brown blazer, a corduroy mini skirt, and brown ankle boots. Although the blazer Taylor wore is The Larsen Leather Blazer from Madewell for $548, we found a similar one on Amazon for less than $45. You better get your hands on it quickly before it’s too late to create your own street style.

Shop the Ynocfri Women’s Faux Leather Blazer for $42.99 on Amazon today!

This blazer is so versatile — you can wear it just like Taylor with a skirt and booties, with a dress to give yourself some extra warmth or to just elevate a simple jeans and t-shirt. The options are endless and now is never a better time to purchase. The blazer also comes in other colors — you can choose from black, green, red, or beige — you can have a whole collection! It is professional, yet casual, depending on what you pair it with.

The blazer is the perfect combination of an oversized jacket, but it’s fitted enough to become flattering and comfortable. It’s trendy yet classic all-in-one — so you know it’ll never go out of style. One user on Amazon called it the “perfect oversized fit,” and shared, “Love this fit. The right amount of boxy and it’s super cute!” Another shared, “Loved this jacket! Got SO many compliments. Such a good piece to have in your closet.”