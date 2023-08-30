Sydney Sweeney Uses This Tool To Get A Glowing Complexion & It’s Currently On Sale

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

If you’re looking to upscale your skincare routine, look no further! Sydney Sweeney revealed in a video for Harper’s Bazaar that the Solawave Radiant Renewal Wand is a crucial step in her nighttime skincare routine. “I try to use it every night for about 5 minutes. It really helps even out my skin tone,” the Euphoria star explained. “If I feel like I have a cystic acne pimple coming, it disappears.”

Get the Solawave Radiant Renewal Wand for $169 on Amazon today!

By purchasing the wand today, it will be a steal. The tool was originally $181, so you’ll get $12 off! This tool helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots and can also help de-puff and energize your skin. With the new 2023 version, you will get 7 LEDs for a stronger output to deeply rejuvenate your complexion, a magnetic charging port, and a tappable on and off switch. There is also a therapeutic warmth that will soothe your skin and get it as smooth as can be!

All it takes is 3 minutes a day, three times a week for the Solawave wand to work its magic — Solawave ensures you’ll see results within two weeks. Use the wand after preparing your skin with a gentle cleanser and make sure to apply your favorite serum before, in order to have a moist base. Sydney uses it on her cheeks, forehead, and neck, but you can use it wherever your target areas are — including your jaw, under your eyes, and upper lip. Even better, there are three colors to choose from — blue/pink ombre, matte black, and rose gold.