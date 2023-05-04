Shop Amazon’s Spring Sunglasses Sale: Save 70% on Burburry, Prada, and More

Image Credit: Ground Picture / Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Spring is in full bloom, which means it’s time to throw open the windows, take off those heavy coats, and start exploring the outdoors in the beautiful sunshine. With temperatures heating up, your wardrobe is sure to need a few updates that will keep you looking and feeling cool under the sun’s rays. It’s the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon’s spring sunglasses sale!

Save big on Burberry, Prada, and other popular designer shades to help you add a touch of fashion and luxury to your wardrobe this season. There’s no excuse not to treat yourself as you step out into the sunshine for your spring and summer activities.

Burberry Oversize Square Sunglasses: $102.95 (was $291.27)

Experience the luxury of Burberry with these square sunglasses and get the full retail package and accessories, plus the assurance of authenticity. These sunglasses are chic and nonpolarized for maximum safety while doing outdoor activities.

Prada Black Gradient Sunglasses: $119.07 (was $280.00)

Make a statement with these Prada sunglasses, featuring a black plastic frame with grey gradient lenses that are composite and non-polarized so you can stay safe out in the sun. These chic sunglasses combine modern style with a classic touch.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

Kate Spade Beryl Aviator Sunglasses: $66.94 (was $155.00)

Get ready for the sun with the Kate Spade beryl aviator sunglasses, featuring nylon lenses, 100% UV protection coating, and a branded case, all in a stylish rose gold hue. Perfect for aviator-style lovers.

Vogue Irregular Round Sunglasses: $43.81 (was $82.00)

These Vogue sunglasses sport a black frame, grey lenses, and an irregular style that is perfect for creating balance and proportions to oval, heart, square, and round faces. The octagonal lens shape also ensures a chic look suitable for any outfit.

Ray-Ban Black Round Sunglasses: $75.50 (was $144.00)

Look stylish and stay protected in these Ray-Ban round sunglasses, featuring non-polarized and prescription-ready lenses, a protective case, and an elegantly etched “RB” on the left lens. Enjoy the sun with the assurance of maximum UV protection.

Ray-Ban Highstreet Havana Sunglasses: $75.50 (was $151.00)

Update your style with the Ray-Ban Highstreet Havana sunglasses, featuring multiple frame and lens colors, 100% UV protection, and a case and cleaning cloth included. Its animal pattern print is perfect for an extra flair of style.

Ralph Lauren Shiny Transparent Sunglasses: $47.00 (was $95.00)

Protect your eyes from harmful UV rays while looking your best in these Ralph Lauren sunglasses, featuring pillow-shaped frames, gradient lenses, and a transparent brown frame, all in an elegant design that suits almost every face shape.

Ralph Lauren Tortoise Cat Eye Sunglasses: $54.16 (was $114.00)

Stay stylish with the Ralph Lauren cat eye sunglasses. They feature a shiny pink tortoise frame, a gold trim, and gradient brown design lenses. Plus it includes a case to keep them safe and protect them from scratches.