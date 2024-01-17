Suki Waterhouse Prepped Her Skin with This SPF Primer for the Emmys

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Suki Waterhouse stunned in a red Valentino dress with her baby bump out to play for the 2023 Emmy Awards, after being nominated for the limited series Daisy Jones & the Six. Her skin was glowing and celebrity makeup artist Benjamin Puckey shared the products he used to prep Suki’s skin for the red carpet. Specifically, he used the Naked Sundays Perfecting Priming Lotion SPF50+, which blurs the lines between skincare and makeup to ensure the rest of your products lay perfectly on the skin. Suki’s skin looked picture-perfect and yours can too by using this primer.

“I accentuated Suki’s natural glow by using Naked Sundays products that illuminate the skin and protect against the sun’s harmful rays; they’re a real hybrid between sunscreen and skincare,” Benjamin shared. “First, I prepped and primed Suki’s skin for makeup with the Naked Sundays Collagen Glow 100% Mineral Lotion SPF 50. I love that it’s infused with vegan collagen and watermelon extract.”

This isn’t just any ordinary SPF — it’s infused with Naked Sunday’s Vegan Collagen that helps to smooth fine lines and moisturize your skin, as well as watermelon extract filled with Vitamin C, amino acids, and antioxidants. So, not only is it a sunscreen that will protect your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays, but it contains all of those ingredients to act as nutrients for your skin. Whether it’s for under makeup as a primer or if you are just looking for some extra skin protection, this is the product that is multipurposeful and something you’ll continually reach for.