Here’s How Emily Ratajkowsk and Jennifer Garner Style This Cute And Cozy Go-To Layering Piece

While the weather outside isn’t frightful yet, the lower temps have been delightful. Fall is all about enjoying the cooler air before the temperatures get too low in the winter. What better way to enjoy the crisp, fall breeze than bundled up in a cozy fleece?

Stars like Jennifer Garner and Emily Ratajkowsk have been spotted looking fashionable and bundled up in must-have fleece jackets. We found the perfect one so you can get in on the trend, and it’s under $40. Keep reading for the details on this definite “add-to-cart” fleece jacket.

ECOWISH Women’s Coat Fleece Jacket: $34 – $43

You’ll definitely “fall” for this one. The teddy bear-style jacket is perfectly comfy while still looking sleek and fashionable. Plus, the zipper closure makes it easy to put on and take off, in case of sudden weather changes.

This fleece jacket is super soft and the perfect finishing touch on a casual look. You can also easily dress it up for a special occasion or professional outing. Pair it with your favorite leggings or “mom jeans” for a casual, cozy look. Wear it over a little black dress during a night out, or over your outfit for the office. However you choose to style it, this jacket is guaranteed to keep you warm. Pro-tip: Create a super cute and cozy look by sporting the fleece with a pair of throwback Uggs.

The cozy jacket is available in various colors and styles, giving you a range of options for how to wear it. We suggest grabbing one in chic black or coffee to play into the fall season’s color scheme.

Snag your own comfy fleece jacket and turn heads while staying chic and warm in the perfect fall transitional piece. For less than $40, this is a definite steal for such a staple wardrobe item. Now, all you need is a pumpkin spice latte in hand to complete the ultimate seasonal look.