Sophie Turner Preps Her Skin for the Camera With This Gentle Cleanser

Sophie Turner rose to fame as a main character on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones in 2011 — where she played Sansa Stark for eight years. Since then, her acting career has only skyrocketed as she continues to be on screens everywhere. Since Sophie has been in Hollywood for many years and her skin is always looking flawless, whether it’s on film, on red carpets or even just walking down the street, she knows a thing or two about how to look your best in front of the camera (or even just in general). Thankfully for us, she shared her favorite cleanser that she uses every day — the iS Clinical Cream Cleanser.

“I just use micellar water to clean my face and iS Clinical Cream Cleanser,” she told Allure when asked about her nightly skincare routine. With this cleanser, no rinse is necessary — it deeply cleanses your pores without needing water. Many people feel it’s necessary to scrub your face before bed, but that will do more harm than good. It’s important to protect your skin’s natural barrier and not apply anything too harsh, and the iS Clinical Cream Cleanser is gentle and is even recommended for sensitive skin.

You won’t have to worry about feeling dry and flakey after using this cleanser. It is cream-based, so it’s plenty hydrating, while still having a rich texture that deep-cleanses your pores. It’s so gentle that it can also be used as an eye makeup remover. As for ingredients, there is coconut oil and safflower seed oil to ensure full hydration, along with glycerin and squalane to protect your skin’s natural barrier.