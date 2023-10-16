Smell Classy & Divine With Sofia Richie’s Favorite Perfume

Image Credit: Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Finding the perfect scent for you can be a difficult task, but rewarding once you succeed. Sofia Richie has become the newest it-girl, with women everywhere copying her every move. Whether it’s her skincare and makeup routine, what’s in her closet, or even what perfume she’s wearing! She revealed to her TikTok followers that her favorite perfume is the Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Cologne Spray — which is the perfect scent for fall, combining the scent of fresh pairs and white freesias. Sofia posted a TikTok while preparing for a “cute little dinner date” with her husband, describing the perfume as “summery and delicious.”

Shop the Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Cologne Spray for $63.07 on Amazon today!

The perfume is versatile — you can wear it for date night (just like Sofia), out to a party, or you can even use it as your everyday scent. Jo Malone describes the perfume as “luscious and golden”, with the top note as a Williams pear — which adds a mellow, fresh, and ripe aspect to the scent, the freesia is the heart note — which is delicate and floral, while the base note of Patchouli — which adds a slight woodsy touch. It’s such a unique scent and everyone will be begging to know how you smell so heavenly!

Not only does it smell absolutely divine, but the perfume bottle makes for the perfect decor. With the simplistic design, you can keep it accessible on your counter — it’ll just look like a piece of decor. No more shuffling through drawers to find your favorite perfume! If you’re looking to channel your inner Sofia Richie, this perfume is the perfect first step — you’ll feel and smell your absolute best.