Get Sofia Richie’s Gorgeous Glow With the Exact Bronzer Stick She Uses

Sofia Richie is the ultimate It Girl, with flawless skin and sophisticated style, and we are all begging to know every detail of her makeup routine. She has made minimalist beauty the talk of the town, being the perfect example of ‘less is more.’ In a TikTok video preparing for her wedding weekend in the South of France, Sofia gave her followers an inside look at all her favorite products. She always has a tan and glowing look, so when she applied the Nudestix Bronzer Stick, we knew it was a must-have product.

In the video, you can see Sofia sculpt the high points of her face (her cheekbones, forehead, and jawline) using the bronzer stick in the shade Bondi Bae. The bronzer melts into your skin and is so easy to blend — there is even a brush attached to the bottom of the stick. The perfect tool for on-the-go! Even Sofia said in her GRWM TikTok, “I have a talent of doing my makeup really fast,” which is what a lot of us have to do when we are in a rush.

It’s the perfect product for a summer glow and the instant tan that we are always craving. It’s matted, so you won’t have to worry about oily skin — and you’ll feel glamorous and contoured all in one. If you’re looking for something simple, you can apply the bronzer stick without any other makeup products to elevate your facial structure, or you can layer it seamlessly with foundation and concealer.