Sienna Miller Loves This Highly Rated All-in-One Beauty Balm for Dry Skin

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

There are so many different products on the market, whether it’s hand cream, face moisturizer, lip balm, or body lotion. But, if you’re a minimalist, we found the most multipurpose product out there that you can apply just about anywhere you see fit. The Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant was recommended by Sienna Miller and it acts as an all-in-one beauty balm that will hydrate, smooth, and protect your skin anywhere you’d like.

Shop the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant for $29 on Amazon today!

When Wendy Rowe asked what a go-to product for her is, Sienna responded, “8 Hour cream is great for lips, and you can whack it on your face too if you’re on a flight.” Whether it’s to soothe sun-burned skin, moisturize chapped lips, or if you need some extra hydration on your eyelids or elbows, this skin protectant is the way to go. It’s award-winning and will protect your skin for up to 8 hours — it’s a total game changer and an essential to add to your cart for the colder months when every part of your body becomes dry and cracked.

With over 7,000 reviews on Amazon, this product is beloved by many. One customer shared their story after using it. “This cream literally saved my face from severe sun damage and a trip to the hospital. Within minutes the pain subsided and swelling decreased substantially by the next day. It stopped the blistering in its tracks and the most amazing thing is I didn’t even peel,” they said. “Since that horrible experience, I always have a tube of 8hr. cream at my disposal. The cream has so many miracle uses. Everyone should have a tube in their medicine cabinet for emergencies.”