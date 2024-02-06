Shop Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Underwear in Honor of Valentine’s Day

Image Credit: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

It’s time to get romantic just in time for Valentine’s Day and get yourself a pair of Jennifer Aniston‘s favorite underwear — the hanky panky Signature Lace Original Rise Thong. This underwear is an irresistibly sexy accessory, which will become a must-have addition to your wardrobe. Not only do they exude style and comfort, but they’ll aid you in embracing and radiating your utmost confidence like never before. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, now is the perfect time to purchase this underwear — whether it’s for yourself or a loved one. Even better, Amazon has a 3-pack available for purchase.

When Sandra Bullock asked Jennifer what she was wearing in an Interview Mag interview, she responded with “Hanky Panky underwear if we want to get real specific.” Jennifer wears only the best — all the way down to her underwear. Hanky Panky has been in the underwear industry since the ’80s, so they’re the original lace thong. They’re ultra-soft, stretchy, and flattering — everything you’re looking for in a pair of underwear. You’ll definitely feel sexy when you’re wearing them too!

“I’ve been wearing hanky panky panties for close to 20 years. There so comfortable, they keep their shape and last forever!!!! Love love love,” an Amazon customer said. Another one shared, “Great fit, soft, easy stretch lace and super comfortable. Never digs into my skin, nor does the fabric scrunch or roll while wearing them. Wash them in the machine and air dry…they’ll last a long time. No dryer!!!”