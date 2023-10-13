Get a Similar Pair of Trendy Earrings as Kendall & Kylie Jenner for Only $14

Image Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

We’ve seen plenty of celebrities sporting the Bottega Drop Earrings, which are super trendy and add an element of high fashion to any outfit. Whether you’re wearing them with jeans and a t-shirt, just like Kylie Jenner did, which you can see in this TikTok she made, or if you are looking for a pair of earrings to go with a cocktail dress for a fancier occasion, just like Kendall Jenner did, which you can see here — they’re so versatile and will elevate any look. The original Bottega earrings cost $1,350, but we found a pair where you can still carry out the style without breaking the bank. The Apsvo Chunky Gold Waterdrop Earrings are stylish, and affordable and have over 2,000 ratings on Amazon!

Shop the Apsvo Chunky Gold Waterdrop Earrings for $13.99 on Amazon today!

These gold earrings are not only trendy but are also hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive ears. They may look heavy based on the shape and style, but the earrings are crafted to be lightweight for easy wear. You won’t have to worry about easily damaging the earrings as well, since they are made to not flake off or lose comfort. The clasp is so secure that it won’t easily fall off as well. If gold isn’t your style, the earrings also come in plenty of different colors like silver, blue, burgundy, pink, and purple — so much to choose from!

Kendall and Kylie aren’t the only celebs who have been loving this style of earrings — it-girls Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have also been sporting the trend. With these earrings, you’ll feel chic, fashionable, and just like a celeb!