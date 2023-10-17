Try Shay Mitchell’s Favorite Ice Roller for Depuffing & Snatching Your Face

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Waking up with a puffy face is never fun — and we found the perfect solution that has Shay Mitchell‘s stamp of approval, who is always looking snatched. In a beauty guide for Vogue, Shay shared that every morning after waking up, she applies an ice roller to her face. “So I keep a little fridge in my bathroom and this guy is one of the things I keep in there. Ah, it just feels so nice,” Shay said in the video as she used it. The ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eyes has so many benefits and now is the time to try it out yourself!

The advantages of using an ice roller are endless – it shrinks your pores, tightens, calms, and smooths your skin, relieves pain, and so much more. It can be used as cold therapy to calm and sculpt your skin or just as a massage roller. It feels so nice on your skin that you’ll feel like you’re straight out of the spa from your own home! Shay uses the green and white one, but there are 11 other colors to choose from as well.

Not only does Shay love her ice roller, but there are 21,819 reviews on Amazon raving about the product as well! “I absolutely LOVE this roller. I do not leave the house in the morning without using it. It’s so refreshing and I can see improvement in my skin. Idk how I ever lived without it,” one customer shared. Another said, “This cold roller is amazing! It feels so good on my skin and you feel refreshed afterward. It’s a great beauty tool that you can leave in the freezer and grab when you need. Highly recommend!”