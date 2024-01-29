Shay Mitchell Called This Cleanser the ‘Perfect Balance’ for Her Skin

Image Credit: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

An effective cleanser strikes the perfect balance, being gentle enough to preserve the integrity of your skin, yet powerful in its ability to thoroughly cleanse away the day’s accumulated dirt, oil, and makeup. Shay Mitchell gave a detailed tutorial on all the products she uses (58 exactly), and one that stood out to us was the Shani Darden Skincare Cleansing Serum, which works efficiently and smoothly into your skin to provide the very best results.

Shop the Shani Darden Skincare Cleansing Serum for $38 on Amazon today!

“This cleanser is super gentle. It’s like the perfect sort of balance for my skin,” Shay told Vogue. Washing your face is an act that should be a part of your morning and night routine — so it’s important to start and end your day the right way. The Shani Darden cleanser will seamlessly melt away your makeup and any other pore-clogging impurities on your skin without stripping it of its natural oils. There’s hyaluronic acid infused in the cleanser for the ultimate hydration, so your skin won’t feel dry and stiff afterward — leaving it plump and glowing. There’s also Oat Bran Extract to help re-balance and strengthen your skin’s barrier, as well as Olive and Chicory Leaf Extracts to soothe and help with inflammation.

This cleanser is a daily necessity, quickly becoming an indispensable part of your routine that you won’t want to live without. “This is the best face wash I’ve ever used. Better than anything I’ve purchased at higher-end department stores. Does not leave skin dry or oily. It feels silky clean. No breakouts from the product. I highly recommend,” a happy Amazon customer shared. “