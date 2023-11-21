Black Friday Deal: The Shark Air Dryer is Similar to the Dyson & is on Sale for Under $300

Image Credit: Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Black Friday deals have started early and we couldn’t be happier because we’ve had our eye on the Shark HD440BK FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System for quite some time and it’s finally on sale. The hair tool is currently 16% off the retail price of $357.97, so it can be all yours for just $297.48, saving you a whopping $60.49.

The hair tool rarely goes on sale so you truly have to act fast because the deal won’t last forever. The styling system is super similar to the Dyson Airwrap and costs a quarter of the price. The multi-styling tool comes with seven different attachment heads that allow you to style your hair in a variety of ways. From a blow dryer to a hot brush, curler, and more, this tool does it all. Even better, it comes with four clips to help section off your hair while you style it.

The best part about the hair tool is that it uses less heat to prevent hair damage while still giving you the style you know and love. Even better, the tool automatically curls your hair so you don’t have to do the work – it does it for you. Simply place a piece of hair near the curling barrel and the tool will snatch onto and curl it while you barely lift a finger.

One happy customer gushed that the air-drying tool was “better than a salon.” That same customer raved, “Worth every penny! Sound: NOT a roaring blow dryer. 50% quieter, smooth sounding quality. After all, no blow dryer is silent.. Lol.”