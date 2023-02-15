Treat Yourself! Amazon Has Self-Care Deals Up To 50% Right Now!

Image Credit: Pixel-Shot/Adobe

We all know that life can sometimes be fast-paced, so it’s necessary to take a break now and then and treat ourselves to something special. Spa days can be the ultimate pampering getaway, but investing in a few self-care items makes it possible to unwind at home any day of the week.

Luckily, we’ve compiled some amazing deals on quality self-care products, with savings of up to 50% off. Whether you want to relax in the tub, give your feet a soak, or enhance your skin, hair, and nails with new beauty products, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for in this sale. So if you feel like you need some TLC, check out the best self-care deals available on Amazon right now.

Bambüsi Bamboo Bathtub Caddy: $34.99 (was $59.99)

Experience the ultimate relaxation with Bambüsi’s extendable bamboo caddy tray — perfect for holding all of your essentials and for sipping some wine while you unwind in the tub. It also makes a great gift for any occasion.

LiBa Back, Neck, & Foot Massager: $14.25 (was $39.99)

The LiBa pain reliever and massager provides some much-needed therapy. This intuitively designed, eco-friendly massager with a myriad of nodes is perfect for relieving muscle knots or trigger points. It can also be used as a back scratcher for those hard-to-reach areas.

Hospan Collapsible Foot Spa: $69.99 (was $129.99)

Get an amazing deal on the Hospan collapsible foot spa. It features an electric rotary foot bath with heat, bubbles, and 24 motorized Shiatsu massage balls for maximum stress relief and improved blood circulation. Your feet will thank you, especially after a long day.

Facetory Sheet Mask Collection: $29.90 (was $38.00)

Facetory’s 23-sheet mask collection offers a variety of sheet masks for all skin types to boost radiance and provide concentrated essence. It also boasts quality ingredients like oats extract, charcoal, and royal jelly for soothing and purifying hydration. It’s a great at-home spa treatment for unwinding after a long day.

SheaMoisture Hair Masque: $10.17 (was $12.99)

Treat your hair to intense hydration with SheaMoisture’s intensive hydration hair masque. It’s blended with certified organic shea butter, honey, mafura, baobab oils, and antioxidant-rich African rock fig for stronger, healthier, and frizz-free hair!

Pura D’or Nail & Cuticle Oil: $14.99 (was $15.99)

Strengthen your nails and cuticles with a nourishing, organic treatment using the Pura D’or cuticle oil. This natural blend is enriched with Biotin, Vitamin E, and milk to promote nail growth, and healthy nail beds and keep manicures fresh. This is especially great for people who work with their hands a lot as it can prevent your nails from chipping and cracking.