Selena Gomez Uses This Toner Before Bed for Brighter Skin

Selena Gomez, with her luminous, glass-like complexion, generously shared a glimpse into her coveted skincare regimen. Among the products that help her maintain a radiant glow is the Dermalogica Multi-Active Toner Facial Spray. This transformative toner, applied before bedtime, works wonders for the skin—infusing a refreshing and hydrating sensation, enhancing the absorption of skincare products, and providing instant soothing relief to the skin. Prepare to elevate your skincare routine with the secret behind Selena’s flawless skin. Shop the Dermalogica Multi-Active Toner Facial Spray for $44 on Amazon today!

In a TikTok, Selena walked us through her nighttime skincare routine. When it got up to the Dermalogica Toner, she sprayed a facial pad and swiped it across her face. Whether you struggle with dryness and dehydration, uneven texture, or dullness, or just want to enhance your skincare routine, this is the perfect next step. With soothing arnica, balm mint, and lavender, the ingredients work together to keep your skin feeling and looking like its very best. Say goodbye to big pores and bumpy skin, since with a few spritzs of this product, your skin will be thanking you.

There are over 2,600 reviews on Amazon for this product as well. “I saw an immediate change in my skin, after I use it my skin feels refreshed and clean! I was having some breakouts and redness on my face and then started using this product, my skin has honestly not looked this great in a while,” one customer shared after purchasing. It’s a quick and easy addition to your skincare routine that we promise will make all the difference.