Selena Gomez’s Favorite Moisturizer Will Give You a Dewy Glow

The winter months are approaching, so it’s important to have a moisturizer on hand that will keep your skin super hydrated — since the cold temperature can have a negative effect on the texture of your skin. No more flaking and dryness with the Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream — it’s the perfect consistency to ensure total hydration and radiance. Selena Gomez shared with Vogue, “As for moisturizer, I love the Tatcha Dewy Skincare line and it’s so thick and yummy that you actually don’t have to use that much of it.” It’s quality over quantity with skincare and this is the time to upgrade your product collection.

This moisturizer is so creamy and is packed with several essential ingredients.

This moisturizer is so creamy and is packed with several essential ingredients. Tatcha uses a secret ingredient to bring you the ultimate dewy glow — Japanese purple rice, which is an ancient ingredient that has been used to bring vitality to the skin in Japanese culture. It’s packed with antioxidants and nutrients that will protect your skin against environmental factors. There’s also a special blend of Okinawa algae and hyaluronic acid, which captures the water in your skin to restore moisture and ultimately plump and nourish your skin. You’ll see a visible difference in healthier and smoother skin. Lastly, there’s a mixture of natural botanical extracts and oils that aid in bringing you that larger-than-life glow.

Tatcha’s moisturizer is made for people who struggle with dry skin or if you prefer a thicker and richer texture in your moisturizer. According to Tatcha, 100% of users saw an improvement in plumpness, radiance, and hydration in their skin within two weeks. Even better, it’s non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested.