Selena Gomez Rocked a Black Blazer on the Red Carpet: Shop a Similar Jacket for Under $50

Image Credit: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Selena Gomez radiated timeless elegance at the Lola premiere in a stunning Stella McCartney suit paired with a white silk corset and a daring red lip. Mesmerized by her impeccable style, we’ve uncovered a comparable blazer on Amazon for those eager to channel Selena’s sophisticated allure. The Buvamia 2023 Blazer for Women combines style, elegance, and versatility, which makes it a great addition to your closet.

You can channel your inner Selena by wearing this blazer as a full suit for a polished and refined look, or take a completely different approach by wearing it as a standalone jacket with a pair of jeans and a t-shirt or over a dress — effortlessly injecting an element of classiness into whatever you pair it with. So, feel free to elevate the blazer for a sophisticated look or embrace a more casual vibe by dressing it down – the choice is yours, thanks to its remarkable versatility. It’s also lightweight and breathable — perfect for any season where you just need some extra warmth.

There are also plenty of other colors to choose from if you feel the style is right for you — like red, white, green, navy, and pink. “This blazer is great and keeps its shape. I have washed it and dried it in the dryer always on the delicate cycle, and it comes out perfect every time. Its the perfect longer length, looks elegant,” an Amazon customer shared. Another said, “This is a very nicely made jacket. The color is beautiful. I like that the fabric has a little stretch to it for more comfort when active. The welt pockets are classy. The lapels are large and lie flat. The buttonholes are well made and secure, won’t fray.”