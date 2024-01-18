Selena Gomez Uses This Affordable & Hydrating Daily Cleanser

Image Credit: DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez shared some of her favorite drugstore products, so if you’re on a budget but want to keep your skin in tip-top shape, you’ve come to the right place. Specifically, she recommends using the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lightweight Hydrating Facial Gel Cleanser, which is currently less than $10 and works to keep your skin hydrated, clean, and fresh. Even better, the cleanser is currently 37% off — so you can save almost $6 if you purchase now.

Shop the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lightweight Hydrating Facial Gel Cleanser for $9.74 on Amazon today!

Selena posted a TikTok displaying her newest drugstore buys with the caption “Super affordable and it works!,” as she began to wash her face with the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Cleanser. It’s gentle yet effective — it’s not harsh, so there’s no irritation, but it does the job by removing all makeup, dirt, and oil from the day. The soapy consistency leaves your skin feeling soft and avoids skin dryness, revealing baby-like supple skin. In the formula, there’s hyaluronic acid to ensure ultimate hydration — which we all need right now with the coldest days ahead.

The gel cleanser transforms into a silky lather that is super satisfying while washing away all oil, dirt, and bacteria. Neutrogena is a dermatologist-recommended brand, so we have no doubt this cleanser is the perfect purchase. There are also plenty of Amazon customers who shared their pleasant experiences using the cleanser. “The inclusion of hyaluronic acid, a skincare holy grail, is a game-changer. It not only cleanses but also hydrates, ensuring my skin remains supple and moisturized without any tightness or dryness. The hypoallergenic and paraben-free formula is a welcome relief for my sensitive skin, and I’ve experienced no irritation since incorporating it into my daily routine,” a customer said.