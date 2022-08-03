Selena Gomez Just Shared Her Hair Care Staple On TikTok And We Can’t Believe It’s Only $12

Image Credit: Friends Stock /Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If your morning routine could use some extra help, leave it to Selena Gomez to show you how it’s done. The Only Murders in the Building star recently posted a TikTok showing us how she gets ready for the day using some of her favorite products. If you’re ready to up your hair game like Selena, this detangling conditioner is the item for you.

Selena Gomez doesn’t shy away from maintaining a chic, slicked back updo. After stepping out of a nice morning shower, Selena adds a spritz of this hair detangling spray into her lustrous locks and combs it into a perfectly sleek ponytail. One product she uses to maintain a smooth and tangle-free look is the Unite Leave-In Conditioner. In just a few sprays, you’ll keep the tangles away. This 7 second detangling spray moisturizes your hair while ensuring soft and hassle-free hair you can comb your fingers through. You don’t have to worry about harsh ingredients damaging your hair because this formula is made without parabens, sodium chloride and sulfates.

This product works so well, one happy shopper raved, “It really, really works. It smells great and feels light. Will buy this product over and over again. Love it.”

If you’re ready to nourish your lustrous locks while keeping your hair sleek and soft, this product is made for you. For only $12, you’ll see why Selena can’t get her hands off this Unite hair detangling product. Hurry and get yours before the sale ends!