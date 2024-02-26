Scarlett Johansson’s Signature Scent is on Sale: ‘I’ve Worn it Forever’

Image Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

If you’re on a mission for a dependable and versatile fragrance, Scarlett Johansson revealed her favorite: the Terre d’Hermès Eau de Toilette. This invigorating yet feminine scent captivates you from the moment it lands on your skin or clothing, leaving you never wanting to stop wearing it. The fragrance combines citrus fruits and peppers with a note of ‘the trace of earth’ — a unique yet irresistible collection of scents that will have everyone questioning how you smell so divine. Even better, it’s on sale, so you can snag this designer perfume for a reasonable price.

Shop the Terre d’Hermès Eau de Toilette for $57.03 on Amazon today!

I have fragrances that I go back to, that I wear on rotation. I love the Terre d’Hermès Eau de Toilette. I’ve worn it forever,” Scarlett shared with Who Wore What when asked about her signature fragrance. Amazon offers a diverse selection of perfume sizes to cater to your individual preferences. Opting for the 1.7 fl oz, our recommended choice, allows for convenient packing in your carry-on during travels or stashing in your purse, ensuring you have an extra spritz readily available whenever desired. There are also bigger sizes to choose from if you plan on leaving it on your counter and adding it to your every morning routine.

With over 1,1000 ratings on Amazon, Scarlett isn’t alone in her obsession with the scent. One reviewer called it a “classy fragrance,” and went on to say, “Guys, this one is special. Terre d’Hermes smells great…plain and simple. It comes off very clean and has a warm and pleasant finish,” a reviewer said. “Terre d’Hermes is something unique, powerful, classy, and very pleasant.”