Sabrina Carpenter Keeps This Lip Gloss in Her Bag for the Perfect Plump

Sabrina Carpenter took us inside her makeup bag and raved about her favorite lip gloss — the HOURGLASS Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm, specifically in shade Desire. This isn’t just any ordinary lip gloss, it’s an innovative 3-in-1 hybrid formula that acts as a lip balm, plumper, and lip gloss since it’s able to moisturize, plump, and create a high-shine finish all in one. It will smoothly glide on your lips in just a few swipes and make you look and feel your absolute best. It will become a staple that you’ll want to constantly carry around in your purse and the finishing touch on every makeup look.

“It’s such a beautiful, sheer, glossy finish and it doesn’t look too heavy or matte. It almost looks like you just bit your lips and that’s your natural flush color,” Sabrina shared with Who What Wear on TikTok. The Hourglass Lip Gloss is the perfect product for an everyday look — it’s a natural finish yet still helps to make your lips look fuller and glossier. The formula is infused with a conditioning complex for softer and smoother lips, and every time you apply, you’re providing the perfect hydration for your lips. Desire is Sabrina’s favorite shade, but there are 16 different shades to choose from — ranging from girly pink to hot red and neutral mauve.

The twist-up pen acts as the perfect applicator as the formula will melt onto your lips without feeling sticky. You’ll feel refreshed as you apply since there’s a cooling sensation. According to the brand, 96% of users felt their lips looked plumper all day after using the lip gloss and 100% said their lips felt more hydrated.