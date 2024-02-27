Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Says This Natural Deodorant ‘Actually Works’

Image Credit: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wanted to stay clean and healthy during her pregnancy — using natural products that are good for your body. When it comes to deodorant, it can be difficult to find one that contains only natural ingredients yet still works to remove all odor. Rosie found the Nécessaire The Deodorant Gel to be the most effective — it’s formulated with 5% AHA to combat odor and glides comfortably onto the skin. It’s stain-free and mess-free.

Shop the Nécessaire The Deodorant Gel for $18 on Amazon!

“I love the Nécessaire Deodorant because it really works,” Rosie told New Beauty. “It’s like a cream that comes out when you turn it and it doesn’t mark on your clothes, which is something I battle with a lot, especially being pregnant because everything is so tight and a struggle to get on anyway. I switched to ‘natural deodorant’ as I learned more about ingredients, but it took time to find one that actually worked.” Not only does the Alpha Hydroxy Acid get rid of odor, but it also treats discoloration and minimize bumps. There’s also niacinamide to strengthen the skin’s natural barrier, as well as chamomile extract to ensure complete comfort when using it.

The product is hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, non-comedogenic, fragrance-free — all the benefits without the harmful consequences. Many Amazon customers are satisfied with their experience with the product. “This product is great! Helped to even out my skin tone and keeps me odor free after 3+ years of dealing with stinky armpits,” a reviewer shared. “I was dealing with very bad odor in my armpits that I just could not get rid of after having kids. I gave the unscented version of this deodorant a try and with the first two uses, I still stunk. But I now even when I sweat, I smell NOTHING.”