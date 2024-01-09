Rock a Similar Pair of Funky Glasses as Billie Eilish for Less Than $10

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish loves to turn fashion on its head and take risks, and her latest endeavor was at the 2024 Golden Globes. Billie wore a long beige pleated skirt, an oversized blazer, and a light blue collar shirt. What made Billie’s outfit totally unique was that she completed her look with heels that she bought at a thrift store. Each clothing piece is carefully picked out and the whole outfit came together seamlessly — all the way to her small glasses. If you’re looking to channel your inner Billie Eilish, we found a similar pair of glasses that she wore on the red carpet — the EYLRIM Round Blue Light Blocking Glasses, which are under $15.

Whether it’s a funky accessory to an outfit, an addition to a Halloween costume, or if you want to look fashionable while protecting your eyes from blue light, there are so many ways to take advantage of these glasses. Not only are the glasses chic and stylish, but they will resist 100% blue and UV rays that are super harmful to your eyes. If you’re staring at the computer for long periods, this can cause severe damage to your eyes, so it’s important to protect them. The round frame is made from reinforced metal, while the nose pads ensure they’ll be comfortable on your face when wearing them.

“These glasses work wonders at blocking out blue light… It doesn’t hurt your eyes looking at it for a long period of time. The frames are nice and sturdy, and the round frame design makes this work for any outfit,” an Amazon customer shared.