Regina Hall’s Favorite $13 Lip Balm Tastes Just Like Chocolate

It’s always a good idea to keep a high-quality lip balm on hand at all times — and Regina Hall shared her favorite. The Rosebud Perfume Company Mocha Rose Lip Balm Tube is affordable, smells delicious, and will help keep your lips moisturized and unchapped. Whether it’s in the winter to prevent cracked and dry lips or in the summer after burning your lips — it’s a great option and it’s Regina-approved. It combines an aromatic blend of Trade Secret Essential Oils including mocha, and chocolate, with a hint of vanilla and rose — the perfect combination for your lips.

“I always love a good lip balm in the summertime,” Regina shared with Town and Country. “It’s not good because it’s going to make you want chocolate, to be honest, but then, that’s kind of what makes it good.” Infused with shea butter and Vitamin E, you can be ensured your lips are in the right hands with Rosebud. It feels dewy and hydrating on your lips so you’ll want to continue to apply it all day long. It’ll almost feel like a “coffee shop” on your lips every time you use it — the flavors pair so nicely that it’ll smell and taste heavenly.

“Rosebud’s salve is amazing; it goes on smoothly and lasts a long time. I use it right before bed and it smells like chocolate, vanilla, and rose. Yum,” one reviewer shared on Amazon. Another said, “Just the best ever–beautiful subtle color, great chocolate flavor, really healing and long-lasting on lips.”