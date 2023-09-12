Reese Witherspoon & Her Daughter Rely on This Face Oil to Ensure Their Skin Stays Glowy

Image Credit: Lev Radin

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe are basically twins — not only do they look alike, but they also use the same skincare products! You should definitely make sure the last step in your skincare routine includes a refreshing and soothing face oil, especially in the colder months when your skin gets extra dry and flakey. Reese and Ava’s favorite face oil is the Bioessence Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil, which hydrates, brightens, and firms your skin to the max.

Shop the Bioessence Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil for $57.99 on Amazon today!

In an Instagram post, Reese gave her followers a sneak peek into her night-time skincare routine, which you can see here. She used all Biossance products, including their cleanser, mist, eye cream, serum, and moisturizer, and topped it off with the one and only rose oil. As for her daughter, she also went to Instagram to share her skincare routine while getting ready for the Oceania Sea Change summer party. Just like her mom, Avs also used all Biossance beauty products. “One of the things I love most about Biossance is that they are environmentally conscious. The squalane that is in all their products is actually not from animals, but instead, it’s made from sugarcane,” she said in an Instagram video.

When Ava was applying the rose oil, she went on to say, “It makes my skin look super dewy and glowy and I love the way it smells because I love the smell of roses.” Even better, Biossance’s oil is on sale right now for 22% off — if you purchase now, you’ll get $16 off!

The ingredients in the product are carefully curated to ensure maximum benefits, with chios crystal oil to revitalize your skin and improve firmness, and advanced vitamin C to visibly brighten your skin. And, like Ava said, it smells delicious too!