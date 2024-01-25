Penelope Cruz’s Perfume Has Been Her Signature Scent for 30 Years

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

If you’re in need of a signature scent, Penelope Cruz shared the perfume she’s been using forever — the Lancôme La Nuit Tresor A La Folie, which has a heavenly vanilla and oriental scent that is subtle yet sweet and everything you’re looking for in a perfume. It’s the best feeling once you find your favorite perfume scent — it acts as an invisible accessory that you feel like you can’t leave the house without. Here’s your chance to find your perfect match — the Lancôme La Nuit Tresor is feminine, and captivating and will have everyone asking how you smell so good.

Shop the Lancome La Nuit Tresor A La Folie for $116.50 on Amazon today!

“La Nuit Trésor by Lancôme. Trésor has been my perfume since I was a teenager. This fragrance is 30 years old,” Penelope shared with Elle Canada. We love a scent that stands the test of time and this one has top notes of black rose essence, heart notes of vanilla, orchid absolute, and base notes of incense, papyrus essence, and lychee praline. All the scents come together to create a masterpiece that will satisfy your nose.

Additionally, the perfume bottle is fabulous and adds an aspect of decor wherever you place it. The bottle signifies a crystalline jewel — it draws inspiration from high-end jewelry. It looks like a diamond — so the carved pyramidal form is able to capture and reflect light. Its beautiful shape reflects the beautiful scent. The brand describes the scent as ‘the scent of a sultry night when lovers embrace with absolute love’, so if you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift or looking to splurge on a friend, you came to the right place.